New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) As many as 552 liquor shops, out of 849 permitted vends, have been opened till January 28 under the Delhi government's new excise policy, official sources said.

The policy was implemented on November 17 last year.

An updated list of all the functional liquor vends has also been uploaded on the excise department's website.

Under the new excuse policy, the liquor business in the city was completely handed over to private players wherein they can open 849 spacious and swanky vends in 32 zones having an area of at least 500 square metres.

Such outlets will also allow walk-in facility to consumers where they can choose the alcohol brand of their choice as they do at shopping malls.

The Delhi BJP, which is in power in the three civic bodies - North, East and South - had been opposing the policy by alleging that liquor shops have been opened in violation of norms.

Municipalities have also launched a crackdown on liquor shops, which they said were set up “illegally”.

According to civic authorities, till January first week, the three civic bodies have sealed nearly 25 shops and issued notices against around 130 such establishments.

“Our crackdown against illegal liquor shops continues. Yesterday, we issued notices against several liquor shops for unauthorised construction and violation of building norms,” SDMC standing committee chairman B K Oberoi told PTI.

The Delhi government had moved out of retail business of liquor under the new policy through privatisation of all 849 liquor vends, more than half of which were run by its four agencies earlier.

