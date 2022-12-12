Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said 56 foreign terrorists have been killed by security forces this year so far in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that 86 of the 102 local youth, who had joined terrorist ranks this year, have been neutralised.

Terming the death threats issued by terrorist outfits as a handiwork of Pakistan intelligence ISI and its agencies promoting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said there is no need to fear as stern action is being taken against those involved in issuing such diktats.

"As many as 56 foreign terrorists have been killed this year. This is the largest number in last several years," the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said 86 out of the 102 new militant recruits have been eliminated so far, reducing the number to just 23.

"Those who choose the path of terrorism, their life is not too long. Youths should take the path of peace and prosperity and leave the path of terrorism. There is no benefit in going towards this path," Singh said.

Replying to a question on death threats being issued by terror outfits, the DGP said these people are mouthpieces of Pakistan's ISI and its agencies that are running terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The militancy is taking its last breath. Stern action is being taken against those involved in giving such threats. Such blogs and websites are under our watch. FIRs have been registered against them. Action is being taken against their supporters as well," he said.

The DGP said that there is no need to fear. "It is a routine conspiracy of those who feel unhappy with peace and prosperity. We will finish all such remaining outfits involved in giving such threats," he said.

On security measures, Singh said, "We are taking all types of precautions. I hope everything will be alright everywhere. There will be no loophole in our security.”

"There are people still in the training camps across the border. There are militants who are being made to infiltrate to this side. Forces on the border are vigilant and alert. If some sneak inside, they are neutralised," he said.

Asked about a link between Khalistani and Kashmiri terrorists, Singh that, “Their mother is one, that is Pakistan.”

"Whether it is terrorism in the name of Khalistan or Kashmir, the mother is one. It is she who is running it. We and Punjab Police work together whenever such instances come to the fore," he added.

Noting that dropping of weapons by drones is a big challenge, Singh said police have been able to solve some of the cases.

"IEDs and other things have been recovered and we are trying to effectively deal with it.”

