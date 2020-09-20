Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): As many as 57 deaths and 7,738 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,25,514, including 78,836 active cases and 5,41,319 recoveries,

So far, 5,359 deaths have been reported in the state, including eight in Krishna district, seven each in Anantapur and Chittoor, six each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four each in East Godavari and Kurnool, three each in Kadapa, Srikakulam, and West Godavari, and two each in Guntur, Nellore, and Vizianagaram.

As many as 10,608 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

