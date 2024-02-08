Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) At least 60 migrant labourers from Odisha have died while working outside the state since 2018, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

While replying to a query of BJP MLA Kusum Tete, Labour and Employees' State Insurance Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak said that 5440 migrant workers have been rescued from other states on the basis of 322 complaints and information received from the labourers in distress from 2018 till now.

In case of death or injuries at the workplace, the families of the migrant workers are eligible for compensation, he said.

The minister said that the government has, so far, paid Rs 64.24 lakh to eligible migrant workers as compensation.

During 2023, 1231 contractors were issued licenses for migration of 81,232 workers from Odisha to outside the state, Nayak said.

The highest number of 54,166 workers from Balangir district migrated to other states for work in 2023, followed by Nuapada (15,635), Ganjam (3,225), Bargarh (1,150) and Dhenkanal (1,130).

