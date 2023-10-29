Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died after he fell from the gallery of his one-storey house in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when Ramesh Ramdas Masram was standing in the gallery of his house in the New Futala area under Ambazari police station, the official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

Masram lost his balance and crashed to the road below. A seriously injured Masram was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police did not elaborate if the gallery had a parapet.

The Ambazari police have registered a case of accidental death, added the official.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Three Killed, Many Hurt As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)