Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,38,699 and the death toll to 39,866.

There were 1,674 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,89,418, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 368 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 849 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 9,378.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.91 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.14 per cent.

Of the 21 deaths, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban, two in Chitradurga; Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Udupi with one each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases at 32, Shivamogga and Mysuru 28, Ballari 24, Tumakuru 20, Dakahina Kannada 18, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,77,093 cases, Mysuru 2,29,185 and Tumakuru 1,59,683.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,42,13,345 samples have been tested, of which 72,915 were on Wednesday alone.

