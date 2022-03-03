Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said 683 of the 1,701 students from Haryana stranded in war-hit Ukraine have been brought back to India.

Efforts are being made to bring back the remaining students safely, he said.

Thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion have been brought back to India on evacuation flights being run by the central government under 'Operation Ganga' over the past few days.

"Out of the total 1,701 Haryana students, 683 have been brought back. Some are on their way back, around 500 students have reached the borders (of Ukraine) and around 150 students are still in Ukraine.

"Efforts are being made to bring all of them back safely," Khattar said while talking to reporters at the press gallery after a discussion on the Governor's address on the second day of the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

On Thursday, he said, nine students from the state arrived at the Mumbai airport.

"Arrangements have been made to provide air travel tickets from Mumbai to Delhi to these students along with a cash amount of Rs 1,000 on behalf of the Haryana government. Help desks have been set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Faridabad," he added.

The chief minister said all deputy commissioners have been directed to contact the families of such students personally. The divisional commissioner of Faridabad has been made the nodal officer.

Earlier, a list of 1,784 youths from Haryana was received from the Ministry of External Affairs but it was found that 83 of them were not from the state.

On the issue of inclusion of tractors under the Centre's policy to ban petrol and diesel vehicles older than 15 years and 10 years, respectively, in the National Capital Region, Khattar said tractors should be left out of it.

"Talks will be held with the central government and some way will be found to resolve this issue. Last time also we had got tractors excluded from the NGT policy," he said.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said every time the names of people involved in drug trade and corruption are taken in the House by some Opposition members but they fail to provide concrete evidence to back their allegations.

"Last time we took this lightly but this time a breach of privilege motion will be brought against such MLAs by the parliamentary affairs minister for making irresponsible statements," Khattar said.

