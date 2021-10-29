Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has declared 69 tehsils of 12 districts of the state drought-hit on the basis of a report on crop failure.

According to the report, 33 per cent or more damage has been witnessed to crop due to drought in the Kharif season in 744 villages of the tehsils.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The tehsils that have been declared drought-hit include Barmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Pali, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Nagaur, Hanumangarh and Churu, according to an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)