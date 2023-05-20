Chatra, May 20 (PTI) Seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

Based on the inputs provided by six Maoists who recently surrendered, the IEDs were recovered from Hunterganj and Rajpur police station areas, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Ordinance: Centre Files Review Plea in Supreme Court as Battle to Control Delhi Services Intensifies, CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Challenge Ordinance.

Five of the IEDs weighed 1.5 kg each, while the other two were 1 kg each, they said.

The explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad, they added.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Goa: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed by Crocodile at Amthane Dam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)