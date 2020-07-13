Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 308, while 689 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 21,929, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the seven deaths, three were reported from Rohtak, two from Gurgaon and one each from Palwal and Yamunanagar, it said.

The daily bulletin said that the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Haryana now stands at 308.

The districts which reported fresh cases on Monday include Faridabad (130), Gurgaon (106), Ambala (105), Rohtak (63), Sonipat (60), Mahendragarh (46) and Hisar (24).

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which are among the districts worst-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, fall in the National Capital Region (NCR).

They together account for 12,516 cases or over 57 per cent of the total cases in Haryana, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is currently at 4,984. Till now, 16,637 patients have recovered, it said.

The state's recovery rate on Monday was 75.87 per cent.

