Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 297, while 648 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 20,582, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the seven deaths reported on Saturday, three were from Faridabad, one from Gurgaon, two from Sonipat and one from Nuh district, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

There have been 104 fatalities due to the virus in Gurgaon, while 101 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Faridabad so far, it said.

These two districts account for close to 12,000 virus cases.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Gurgaon (170), Sonipat (110), Faridabad (90), Rewari (56), Ambala (42), Hisar (31), Jhajjar (28) and Panipat (21), the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,891, while 15,394 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

The state's recovery rate on Saturday was 74.79 per cent, the health bulletin said.

