Gangtok, April 4: Seven persons were killed and many are feared trapped after an avalanche hit a site near Sikkim's Nathu La mountain pass on Tuesday, the Army said in a statement.

"By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to a nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok," the Army said in a statement.

Watch Video: Rescue Operation Underway in Sikkim

#WATCH | Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army undertake a rescue mission at Gangtok-Natu La road near Milestone 15 in Sikkim where an avalanche struck, claiming seven lives. Seven others were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok. The road has been opened for traffic… pic.twitter.com/oCseR3HVKW — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on way to Natu La are feared to have been stuck under the snow, the army said. Besides, a total of 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have also been rescued after snow clearance from the road.

Earlier in the day, at about 11.30 AM, a massive avalanche hit the 15th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathu La.

Meanwhile, the road has been opened for traffic by Border Roads Organisation. Search and rescue mission for the remaining persons is underway by the Army, State Disaster Management Team and police.

