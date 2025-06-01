Surendranagar (Gujarat), Jun 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, for allegedly killing a man and his 14-year-old son in an alleged fake encounter in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in 2021, officials said on Sunday.

Following a court order, the Bajana police registered the FIR on May 29 against sub-inspector VN Jadeja and six constables for allegedly killing Hanifkhan Malek (45) and his teenage son Madeen, said Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Purohit.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

“Jadeja and six of his subordinates have been booked for murder. Further investigation is underway. No one has been arrested yet,” said Purohit.

The cops, who were working with the Bajana police station when the alleged fake encounter was carried out, are currently serving in different areas.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

Hearing an application by Malek's minor daughter Suhana in April this year, a magistrate's court in Patdi taluka had directed the police to register a first information report (FIR) against these seven cops, said her lawyer Punit Dave.

The Gujarat High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) in July 2024, had directed the magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the alleged fake encounter.

The accused cops and the state government subsequently challenged the magistrate's order in a sessions court, claiming that the trial court should have conducted an inquiry first instead of ordering an FIR, said Dave.

“However, the sessions court in Dhrangadhra on May 2 rejected the revision application, paving the way for the registration of the FIR,” said Dave.

During the arguments, the policemen's lawyer contended that Hanifkhan Malek faced a string of robbery cases.

The lawyer also claimed that Jadeja and his team opened fire in self-defence when they went to nab Malek at Gediya village in Patdi taluka on November 6, 2021.

As per the FIR, registered on Suhana's complaint, the seven cops raided her home on November 6 and put her father into their police vehicle. Just then, Madeen confronted Jadeja for trying to take away his father.

Following an argument, Jadeja shot Madeen and then Malek in the chest at point-blank range, killing both, according to the FIR.

Sub-inspector Jadeja subsequently registered a case of “attempt to murder” against Malek's family members and other supporters, claiming that the police team was attacked during the raid, the FIR said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)