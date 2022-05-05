Shahjahanpur (UP), May 5 (PTI) A 70-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in Mirzapur area following which the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday.

She was abducted and taken to a secluded place by a man on Tuesday where he allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjiv Bajpai said.

Also Read | Apple Reportedly Working To Bring macOS to iPad.

According to the police, the woman was found lying unconscious and bleeding in a field by her family members on Wednesday.

When the villagers saw blood stains on the accused's clothes, they nabbed him and he confessed to his crime.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

The accused has been arrested. The woman has been hospitalised and is in a stable condition, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)