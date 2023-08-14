Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): A 70-year-old woman was allegedly killed due to suspected suffocation during a robbery in Mumbai’s Tardeo area on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Surekha Agarwal.

The police noted that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday when the husband of the deceased, Madhan Mohan Agrawal was going out for a morning walk.

"At around 6:30 am, three people came and pushed him inside and barged into his house with the intention of robbery," said the police.

"The accused tied the hands and taped the mouth of the old couple, and looted gold jewellery from their house and fled," added the police.

The police said that after the robbers left the house, victim Mohan Agarwal somehow informed the neighbours about the incident and they called the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the couple to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared Surekha Agarwal dead.

Informing about the investigation, the police said that a case of robbery and murder has been registered against the three accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

