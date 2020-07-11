Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in Punjab on Saturday, pushing the toll to 195, while 231 new cases took the total number of infections in the state to 7,587, according to an official bulletin.

There were two fatalities each in Patiala and Jalandhar, while one death each was reported in Sangrur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Bathinda, the medical bulletin said.

The fresh cases detected on Saturday include 77 in Jalandhar, 55 in Patiala, 29 in Ludhiana, 19 in Amritsar and 12 in Mohali, eight in Ferozepur, seven in Sangrur, six in SBS Nagar, five in Moga, three in Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka and Barnala and one each in Hoshiarpur and Bathinda, the health bulletin said.

The are five people among the new COVID-19 cases who have a travel history to other states and one person had returned from a foreign country, it said.

Gurdaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner also tested positive for the virus. He is the fourteenth PCS officer in the state to get infected with novel coronavirus, the medical bulletin said.

Earlier, 13 PCS officers and two IAS officers had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, the test report of Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa came back negative for the virus, it said.

His samples were collected on Friday after his department's Director had tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 23 coronavirus patients from Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Fazilka were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,040, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state now stand at 2,352, it said.

Ludhiana continues to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 1,316 cases, followed by 1,187 in Jalandhar, 1,040 in Amritsar, 629 in Sangrur, 563 in Patiala, 368 in Mohali , 287 in Gurdaspur, 244 in Pathankot, 216 in Tarn Taran, 194 in Hoshiarpur, 190 in SBS Nagar, 155 in Ferozepur, 152 in Faridkot, 144 each in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, 143 in Moga, 129 in Bathinda, 126 in Kapurthala, 124 in Rupnagar, 105 in Fazilka, 74 in Barnala and 57 in Mansa, the medical bulletin said.

It further said nine coronavirus patients in critical condition are on ventilator support, while 59 are on oxygen support.

A total of 3,88,494 samples have been taken so far for COVID-19 testing, the bulletin said.

