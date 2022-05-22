Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday constituted a task force headed by a Minister for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 People Killed After SUV Rammed Into Stationary Trailer in Siddhartha Nagar, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each for Next of Kin.

The decision comes in the backdrop of flooding witnessed in several areas following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Locals Loot Edible Oil After Tanker Overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

"To tackle the rain related problems I have constituted Zonal Task force in all the 8 zones of BBMP. This Zonal task force is headed by a Cabinet Minister and consists of all MLAs/MLCs/MPs and Zonal officers," Bommai said in a tweet.

"Ministers- R Ashoka: South Zone, C N Ashwath Narayan : East Zone, V Somanna: West Zone, S T Somashekar: RR Nagar Zone, Byrathi Basavaraj: Mahadevapura Zone, Gopalaiah K: Bommanahalli Zone, Munirathna: Yelahanka and Dasarahalli Zones," he said.

Joint Commissioners of respective zones will be the convener of the task forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)