Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) Pune district reported 832 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,17,608 on Thursday, a health official said.

With 41 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,600 he added.

Also, 818 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours," the official said.

"Of the 832 cases, 369 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,58,756 cases so far.

"With 182 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 86,296," he said.

