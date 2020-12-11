Dehradun, Dec 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,211 on Friday with 725 more people testing positive for the virus, while nine more deaths raised the toll from the pandemic to 1,341 in the state, according to a bulletin.

Dehradun district reported a maximum of 256 fresh COVID-19 cases, Nainital 115, Pauri 79, Chamoli 57, Pithoragarh 55, Haridwar 43, Udham Singh Nagar 30, Uttarkashi 21, Almora 20, Bageshwar 18, Rudraprayag 18 and Tehri 13, the state health department bulletin issued here said.

A total of 72,987 people have recovered from the infection in Uttarakhand, 949 have migrated out of the state and 5,934 are under treatment, it said.

