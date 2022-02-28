Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) A total of 91 students belonging to Haryana have so far been brought back to India from Ukraine, according to a statement issued by the state government on Monday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a total of 1,396 Indians have so far been brought back from Ukraine in six flights under "Operation Ganga".

The statement issued by the Haryana government said 91 students from the state were among those brought back to India from the war-hit European country.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government is working day and night for the return of all the students from Ukraine.

He also directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to immediately constitute teams of officers to contact the families of the 1,786 students from the state who are in Ukraine.

Khattar further directed them to give assurance to the families that the Centre and the Haryana government are taking all possible steps to bring back the students safely.

He told the DCs to convey to the families that they need not pay heed to the negative social media posts being spread in this regard.

The chief minister said the officers appointed by the DCs should ensure all possible help to the families of the students.

The statement said the Centre has released a list of Haryanvi students studying in Ukraine.

According to the list, a total of 1,786 students from Haryana are studying in the European country.

The help desk set up by the Haryana government has so far received over 400 phone calls, 800-900 WhatsApp messages and 800 e-mails.

The officers deployed at the help desk are in constant touch with the students and the MEA, the statement said.

Khattar is also closely monitoring the situation and is constantly taking updates from the officials.

The chief minister assured all the citizens stranded in Ukraine that they would certainly be brought back to India and urged them not to panic.

