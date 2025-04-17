Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Thursday morning in the power meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, damaging 95 electricity meters, an official said.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Savitribai Phule building in Dharmaveer Nagar along Diva-Agasan Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 17, 2025: As Gold Price Touches All-Time High, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Thick smoke engulfed the entire building, causing panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes for safety.

The blaze was reported at 5.16 am by Diva fire station personnel. The fire originated in the meter room located on the building's ground floor, the official said.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App: 14 Arrested by Chhattisgarh Police for Betting via Online App.

The flames destroyed 95 electric meters, prompting the power supplier to immediately disconnect the electricity supply to the building for safety reasons, he said.

Fire brigade personnel brought the flames under control by 6.16 am, the official said.

An investigation was launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)