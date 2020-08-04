Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal visited the areas affected due to heavy rains in the city on Tuesday.

They visited areas near ONGC, Bandra East, Milan Subway, Andheri Subway, Kurla's Kranti Nagar area, Gandhi Market, Matunga, King's Circle and Dadar Hindmata to take a stock of the situation.

Thackeray later made a series of tweets and said that BMC Mayor, Commissioner and other officials were on ground to ensure that the work in Mumbai runs smoothly.

"Took stock of the situation at Gandhi Market, Matunga and King's Circle with BMC Commissioner I S Chahal Ji. Perhaps for the first time after July 2005, Mumbai has experienced such heavy rains in a 12 hour span," he said.

"Also visited Dadar Hindmata where water is being pumped out from low lying waterlogged areas. Hindmata alone received 198mm of rainfall in just 5 hours," he added.

Thackeray said he also visited the Worli pumping station. "Work is on in full swing to drain out water from waterlogged areas. BMC Mayor, Commissioner, officers, staff are all on ground to ensure that the work in Mumbai runs smoothly," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday BMC Commissioner told ANI that Mumbai recorded 230 mm rainfall in 10 hours of incessant rainfall. (ANI)

