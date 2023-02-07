New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Aaftab Amin Poonawala was dating several women through an app and even brought one to his residence while the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar were lying in the house, the Delhi police claimed in the charge sheet filed before a city court.

Giving a chilling account of the gory crime, the police alleged that Poonawala's partner Walkar was “already living in constant fear of getting killed” even before the accused decided to get rid of her in a barbaric and brutal manner.

According to excerpts of the 6,629-page-long charge sheet, accessed by PTI, soon after the murder of Walkar, the accused again came in contact with several women through Bumble, a dating app.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Chhattarpur locality.

He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police.

