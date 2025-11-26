New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has turned heads at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 with its captivating exhibition space titled "Flight of Dreams", emerging as one of the fair's most visited and talked about attractions.

Designed as an interactive platform to showcase AAI's pivotal role in India's fast-expanding aviation ecosystem, the pavilion offers visitors, especially school students and young aviation enthusiasts,s a rare glimpse into the country's aviation evolution and the cutting-edge efforts to make Indian airports safer, smarter, and more passenger-friendly, according to an official release.

Spread across a vibrant, thoughtfully laid-out area, the pavilion features dedicated counters for Air Traffic Control (ATC), Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF), terminal management, and airside operations.

A replica ATC tower and live demonstrations of firefighting and emergency response vehicles have become particular crowd-pullers. Every day, hundreds of schoolchildren, many from underprivileged backgrounds and from several cities across the country, flock to the pavilion. Young girls, in particular, have been seen enthusiastically engaging with AAI officials, exploring career avenues in aviation that were previously beyond their imagination.

"Seeing these bright young faces, especially girls from humble backgrounds, light up when they sit in a mock ATC console or wear a firefighter's helmet is incredibly rewarding," said an AAI official at the venue.

"This is exactly why we created 'Flight of Dreams' to inspire the next generation and show them that the sky is truly within reach," the officials added.

Throughout their visit, students receive detailed briefings on airport safety protocols, security measures, operational technologies and the wide range of career opportunities available in the sector from air traffic controllers and aerospace engineers to ground handling professionals and aviation managers.

As India aims to become the world's third-largest aviation market in the coming years, initiatives like AAI's IITF pavilion are playing a vital role in building public awareness and nurturing young talent for the sector's future workforce. The "Flight of Dreams" exhibition continues to draw record footfall at Pragati Maidan until the conclusion of IITF 2025, cementing AAI's commitment not just to world-class infrastructure but also to inspiring the dreams of a new India taking flight. (ANI)

