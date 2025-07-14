New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party on Monday appointed seven Vice Presidents for Delhi, for each Lok Sabha of the national capital.

The party has appointed Kuldeep Kumar as Vice-President for East Delhi constituency, Jarnail Singh for West Delhi, Rajesh Gupta for North-West Delhi, Rituraj Jha for New Delhi, Brahm Singh Tanwar for South Delhi, Sanjiv Jha for North East Delhi and Jitender Tomar for Chandani Chowk.

Saurabh Bhardwaj has been acting as the party President for Delhi unit.

This move comes months after party lost the high-stakes legislative assembly elections in Delhi in February this year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a massive setback in the Delhi elections and secured only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls.

Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, ending over 10 years rule of by the Kejriwal government. The AAP won just 22 seats against 62 in 2020 assembly polls while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in Delhi, had once again failed to secure a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly elections.

With this historic mandate, BJP returned to power in the national capital after 27 years.

However, in the latest bypolls, held in four states, AAP maintained to retain their seats in Punjab's Ludhiana West and Gujarat's Visvadhar bypolls.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West (Punjab) Assembly by-election by a margin of 10,637 votes, garnering 35,179 votes in total.

The Ludhiana (west) Assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi.

AAP fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, the Congress had fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghumman.

In Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gopal Italia won Visavadar seat. Italia won the Visavadar (Gujarat) Assembly by-election by a margin of 17,554 votes.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned. (ANI)

