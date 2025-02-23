New Delhi, February 23: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday, party leaders said. Senior AAP leader, Gopal Rai, made the announcement at a press briefing following the AAP legislative meeting. "In the legislative party meeting today, it has been unanimously decided that Atishi will be the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly. In challenging times, Atishi has served the people of Delhi as the CM. AAP will fulfil the responsibility of a healthy opposition," Gopal Rai said.

Atishi thanked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the elected party MLAs for their responsibility. Addressing the press conference, Atishi said that AAP will make sure BJP fulfils their promises to women, noting that the decision to implement a scheme providing assistance of Rs 2500 to women was not passed in the first cabinet meeting under the new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

AAP Chooses Atishi To Be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

"People of Delhi have selected AAP as the opposition and a strong opposition knows how to raise people voice in the assembly, AAP will fulfil that responsibility. BJP have made many promises and the basis of them, people have given their mandate to BJP. AAP will make sure those promises are fulfilled," Atishi said.

"The most important promise that PM Modi himself made was that the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women would be passed on the first cabinet meeting. The first cabinet meeting has happened but the scheme was not implemented. AAP's responsibility is to hold BJP accountable, and we promise to Delhi's women that we will make sure that women receive Rs. 2500," Atishi added.

AAP suffered a major defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly election winning only 22 seats to BJP's 48 out of the 70 member Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

