New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) In a sign of exasperation over lingering seat sharing talks with its INDIA bloc partner Congress, the AAP on Thursday declared party candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies, including Guwahati, in Assam.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak announced the names of party candidates Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhabhen Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.

Pathak, in a press conference at AAP headquarters here, rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls.

"The talks with INDIA bloc are going on for months. We are tired now with the talks that have been going on for months but with no result. We have to contest the elections and win it. We do not have to contest elections just for the sake of it," Pathak said.

He, however, said the AAP stood strongly with Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and hoped the opposition bloc will give the three seats to the AAP in Assam.

"The LS polls are very close. We have to work hard for the poll preparations and a lot of work needs to be done. There is not much time available with us. With the elections approaching, the time for preparations is also reducing," he said.

Pathak said the AAP will work hard to contest the three seats in Assam. The state has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance. We have full faith in the INDIA bloc that they will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.

Pathak stressed on expediting seat sharing formula in view of the approaching polls.

"All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," he stressed.

Earlier, the AAP leaders had said the party was in talks with the Congress over seat sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already announced Chaitar Vasava as party candidate from Bharuch seat in Gujarat.

Sources said talks between AAP and Congress have been stalled over seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab. However, the state units of both the parties are not in favour of any alliance in Punjab they said.

In Delhi, AAP leaders have remained tight-lipped over seat sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, sources in the two parties indicate that each side wanted to contest on four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Some sources also claimed that Congress was demanding four seats while giving three to AAP including East Delhi, South Delhi and North East Delhi seats.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019, the BJP registered massive victory defeating Congress and AAP candidates on all the seven seats with huge margins.

Interestingly, in 2019, the BJP candidates polled more votes than the combined tally of the two parties.

