New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The AAP on Saturday demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of the city immediately release the pension of 24,000 people which it claimed has not been released yet.

In response, the Delhi BJP said it was deeply concerned about the problems faced by the three civic bodies pensioners because of the grave financial situation.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the BJP-ruled MCD should immediately release pension of 24,000 pensioners and that the party should stop doing politics over the issue.

He also said that the condition of the families of pensioners was bad as they were taking loans and exhausting their savings for survival.

Pathak said these people had moved the Delhi High Court, which had ordered immediate release of the pension amount to North MCD.

"Despite the HC order, the BJP-ruled MCD did not release the pension. The BJP ran MCD for 14 years and now they should give it to the AAP for one year, in one year, you will see a changed MCD," he claimed.

"The BJP leaders have become so insensitive that they are busy diverting the attention from real issues of the MCD. They are only concerned about blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government...," the AAP leader added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP was expert at shedding crocodile tears over the problems they have given to people in general and municipal employees in particular.

"BJP is deeply concerned about problems being faced by the three civic bodies pensioners. The party wants to release rightful pensions immediately and we call upon Durgesh Pathak to immediately release the pending civic funds on Monday as promised by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to the three mayors four days ago," he said.

