New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The AAP dispensation moved courts on more than a dozen occasions against decisions of the Centre and the Lt Governor since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 was implemented two years ago giving the LG primacy in governance of the city.

The ruling party mounted legal challenges against the Centre and the LG on a host of issues the prominent ones among them being teachers' training, appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson, Delhi ministers' foreign visits and the nomination of Municipal Corporation of Delhi's aldermen.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act , 2021, brought by the Centre giving primacy to Lt Governor in governance matters in Delhi, was implemented in April 2021.

The AAP dispensation challenged it in the Supreme Court in September 2021.

The Supreme Court on May 11 this year ruled in favour of the elected AAP dispensation giving it executive control over services matters and establishing that the LG was bound by aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Just over a week after the SC verdict, the Centre brought an ordinance regaining control over the services matters including transfer and posting of bureaucrats working under the Delhi government. The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court against the ordinance.

The AAP government's legal recourse through petitions in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court became more frequent after VK Saxena took over as Lt Governor in May 2022.

In November 2022, LG Saxena restricted Jasmine Shah from discharging his functions as the vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD). He challenged it in the High Court earlier this year.

In April, the AAP government approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's approval with riders to send teachers to Finland for training.

The issue had led to an intense tussle between the AAP dispensation and Saxena, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal marching in protest to the LG office with his ministers and party MLAs in January this year.

The AAP government in May this year approached the Supreme Court challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointing the LG as the head of a high-level committee on the issue of pollution in Yamuna River and sought it to be set aside.

In June, it again moved the Supreme Court against the NGT order which mandated a high-level committee on solid waste management headed by the Lt Governor.

Last month, Education Minister Atishi moved the Delhi High Court against ministries of the Central government for allegedly delaying her travel clearances to the UK. She was finally able to visit UK after court's intervention.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in August 2022 approached the High Court, challenging a provision requiring state government ministers, including the Chief Minister, to seek political clearance of the Centre for foreign visits.

The petition was filed by him in the backdrop of Chief Minister Kejriwal not being cleared for a visit of Singapore to attend 'World Cities Summit' held there.

After winning Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in December 2022, the ruling AAP approached the Supreme Court against voting rights given to 10 aldermen appointed by the LG.

The apex court ruled in favour of the AAP preventing voting by the aldermen in election for mayor and deputy mayor of MCD.

In yet another victory of sorts for the AAP government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed oath of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar as chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) till July 11.

The Kejriwal government that earlier recommended name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha on the post of DERC chairman, recently moved the Supreme Court challenging Justice (retd) Kumar's appointment.

The AAP government is also preparing to approach the Supreme Court against termination of about 400 staffers by the services department following the approval of the Lt Governor.

