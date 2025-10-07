New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, strongly condemned the recent incident involving a shoe-hurling attempt on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, calling it a "disgusting act" that deserves maximum condemnation and punishment.

In a video posted on X, Bharadwaj alleged that the attack on CJI Gavai, who hails from the Dalit community, reflects deep-seated caste prejudice.

In his statement, Bharadwaj said, "Today, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, who comes from a Dalit community--the first in many years to hold this position--was targeted by a lawyer trying to hit him with a shoe. This is a shameful act that warrants the strongest condemnation and punishment. Yet, Right-wing trolls are systematically glorifying the lawyer as a hero on social media while portraying our Chief Justice as a villain. The reason? He is a Dalit. It pains a large section of society that a Dalit has risen to such a high office. They even question why a Dalit wears expensive shoes. The CJI's salary is equivalent to the Prime Minister's--if the PM can afford luxuries, why can't the CJI?"

He commented on one of the X posts, an individual stated that a judge should face such treatment if their verdict is perceived to humiliate Hindus.

"Some people can't accept a Dalit in a high position. Their hypocrisy is evident when they ignore Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's insults to Lord Hanuman or Maa Durga, and stay silent on crimes like the murder of Ankita Bhandari, the Hathras rape, or Kuldeep Singh Sengar's case. But when a Dalit judge is attacked, their 'Sanatani' outrage suddenly awakens," he alleged.

He further said, "The government is emboldened to silence dissent through fear and violence, exploiting the judiciary's weaknesses. I urge the Supreme Court and High Court judges to recognise this vulnerability, which allows trolls to brazenly threaten the judiciary. Raise your voice against this injustice, or the government's audacity will only grow."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have released 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to a Delhi police official, they released Kishore after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges against the septuagenarian.

The lawyer had entered the Court No. 1 and attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI-led bench. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out.

As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

Following his failed attempt to attack the CJI, Kishore was handed over to the Delhi Police. The police questioned him for three hours before releasing him.

The attacker had reportedly been upset over CJI Gavai's remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a seven-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP. (ANI)

