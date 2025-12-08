New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): One person died and two others were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in East Krishna Nagar in the national capital, police said.

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning after a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the divider, leaving both vehicles wrecked.

Soon after the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector rushed to the scene to examine the situation. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital.

According to police, around 4:10 AM, information was received at PS Krishna Nagar regarding a collision involving a motorcycle and a car. ASI rushed to the scene and found a damaged motorcycle and a car on the divider in a wrecked condition.

The deceased, identified as Sehbaaj, 22, a resident of Khureji, Delhi, was declared dead at the spot. Sameer, 21, also from Khureji, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

The car driver, Rishabh, 28, from Sangam Vihar, Delhi, is admitted to Hedgewar Hospital. An associate of the car driver fled the scene, police said.

A case has been registered at Krishna Nagar Police Station under charges of causing death by rash and negligent driving.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

