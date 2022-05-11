New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi has asked the Revenue department to digitise all records within a month, a Delhi government statement said on Wednesday.

This has been a long pending issue and its execution is bound to benefit the masses, it added.

The direction was given during the first meeting of the House Committee on Welfare of SC/STs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Ravi.

Ravi was appointed as chairman of committee on Welfare of SC/STs Delhi Legislative Assembly on April 7.

He also said no caste certificate application should be rejected by giving "no records found" as a reason.

Caste certificates should be issued within 14 days by doing field verification till the records are digitised, it said.

