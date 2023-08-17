New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The ruling AAP MLAs on Thursday demanded an inquiry by the Privileges Committee against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta over allegedly presenting distorted facts from the Petitions Committee report tabled in the Delhi Assembly and disrupting House proceedings.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded that Gupta be suspended from the House till the matter is probed by the Privileges Committee.

Also Read | Sudden Heart Attack Death in Telangana: Class 9 Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Attending Classes in Khammam.

His fellow legislator, Madan Lal, concurred with him, and said, "He does not deserve to be here."

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla pointed out that Gupta was disrupting the House since morning. The BJP MLAs got into a war of words with her.

Also Read | Indian Rocket Startup Astrophel Aerospace Successfully Test Fires Prototype Cryogenic Engine.

Mohan Singh Bisht said the AAP MLAs, being in the majority, were throttling the voice of opposition. He also protested against the manner in which the report was tabled in the Assembly.

"Our voice is being throttled. But you cannot suppress our voice. I respect the Chair," he said.

Birla alleged that the opposition members were trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House through Gupta.

"It is condemnable and shameful that facts were distorted from the report presented in the Delhi Assembly. The opposition members do not want to discuss issues of public welfare,” she said.

"Gupta is deliberately trying to disrupt the House proceedings. It's also a matter of contempt the way he presented the facts of the petitions committee report in a twisted manner. If you repeat it, I will be forced to take action on the proposal of AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha," Birla said.

She advised opposition members to “mind their behaviour”.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said that Gupta has been regularly disrupting the House and demanded that the Speaker take the consent of the House on his proposal.

Following his address, the BJP MLAs again got up, to which Birla said, "Is Comedy Nights going on here? Why are you laughing?"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)