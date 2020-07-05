New Delhi, July 5 (PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel online exams of the Delhi University.

In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India Overtakes Russia as Third Worst Affected Country by Coronavirus, Positive Cases Inch Closer to 7 Lakh-Mark.

A mock online exam was conducted on July 4 by the Delhi University ahead of the final open book examinations from July 10.

Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam.

Also Read | Jharkhand | Jaivardhan Singh, Local BJP Leader, in Latehar District Shot Dead : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

"Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said.

The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)