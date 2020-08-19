New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party held a protest against the decision of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation to hike taxes on Wednesday.

The protest was led by party's municipal corporation incharge Durgesh Pathak.

The municipal corporation has proposed to hike four taxes due to financial crunch. The taxes include professional tax, tax on unauthorised colonies, property transfer tax and electricity tax.

The AAP claimed that the protest "forced" the BJP-led NDMC to withdraw the proposal of hiking the taxes.

However, officials said the discussion on a proposal to hike the taxes had been postponed till the next meeting.

