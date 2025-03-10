New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to restructure its organisation. To mark the beginning of this initiative, the party will organise a special event, 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam, ' on March 23 at its headquarters to commemorate Shaheed Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day.

According to a press release, this will be AAP's first major event after the Delhi elections, bringing together office-bearers and workers from the Delhi unit to reinvigorate their spirit.

A similar event will also be held on April 14 to honour the birth anniversary of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar. Following these central events, the programme will be expanded to all assembly constituencies to connect people who respect and admire Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar with their ideologies as well.

This decision was taken on Monday at a key meeting under the leadership of its Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, held at the party headquarters and attended by office bearers from the main wing, frontal organisations, district presidents, district secretaries, and state social media unit members.

"AAP will not only focus on strengthening its organisational structure but will also accelerate its ideological campaign. This will begin on March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev," said Gopal Rai.

"Inspired by Bhagat Singh, similar programmes will be held in all assembly constituencies to ensure that those who revere him also connect with his ideology," Gopal Rai stated.

He added that on April 14, the party will commemorate Babasaheb BR. Ambedkar's birth anniversary with a major event dedicated to his ideology, which will then be expanded to all assembly constituencies. "AAP workers and office-bearers must strengthen themselves ideologically, and these programmes will help achieve that," he said.

Gopal Rai also criticised the BJP-led Delhi government for disrespecting national icons by removing their portraits from government offices.

"After coming to power, BJP removed the portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from all government offices in Delhi. Through this act, they sent a clear message that they consider the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar's role in shaping the Constitution secondary to their own leaders," he remarked.

He reiterated that AAP's ideological campaign, beginning on 23rd March, would not be a one-time event but a sustained effort.

"Through various programmes, we will ensure that the thoughts of our freedom fighters and social reformers reach both our workers and the people. Our movement will continue in the coming days to strengthen the ideological foundation of the party," Gopal Rai said.

The AAP Delhi State Convenor stated that the political landscape in Delhi has shifted with the formation of the new government, bringing new challenges.

"With the BJP government now in power, a new challenge has emerged. The public welfare work done so far is under threat. More concerning is the fact that BJP couldn't tolerate our national heroes for even four days after forming the government, which clearly indicates that they are pushing the country toward a new ideological crisis," said Gopal Rai.

He asserted that AAP would play the role of an opposition not just inside the Assembly but also on the streets while raising public awareness about the values and ideology of national heroes.

Regarding the party's organisational restructuring, the Delhi State Convenor stated that the process is progressing steadily, with feedback reports from several assembly constituencies already received.

"By March 15, reports from all constituencies will be collected and reviewed, following which the restructuring process will begin," he said.

He further emphasised that a major reshuffle would take place where negative feedback is received.

"From state office-bearers to district and ward-level leadership, we are evaluating performance at a micro level. Wherever changes are necessary, they will be made. After assessing the role of each office-bearer, significant structural adjustments will be implemented," AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai affirmed. (ANI)

