New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) AAP leader Rakhi Birla has claimed that in the last one month, 4-5 big incidents of rape have come to light and instead of taking serious action, the Delhi Police is trying to cover up the matters.

Addressing a press conference, Birla charged that the Delhi Police has failed under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and crimes against women have been rapidly rising in Delhi.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Key Specs Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

"In the last one month, 4-5 big incidents of rape have come to the fore and instead of taking serious action, the BJP's Delhi Police is just trying to cover up the matter," she said.

She said if the Delhi Police is continuously failing under the leadership of the Union home minister, he should hand it over to the Delhi Government.

Also Read | Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches Launched With Snapdragon 4100+ SoC; Prices & Other Details.

"We (Delhi government) will take the responsibility for women's safety," the Delhi Legislative Assembly deputy speaker said.

"The Union Home Minister should review the law and order situation in Delhi with the Commissioner of Police. He should leave his political trips for once and take all necessary steps for the safety of our sisters and daughters," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)