New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora has resigned from Rajya Sabha after he was elected as the MLA from the Ludhiana West assembly constituency in the recently concluded bypolls.

His resignation from the upper house was accepted by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution.

This comes after Sanjeev Arora, the newly elected MLA from AAP in Punjab, on Saturday took oath in the state assembly after winning the recently concluded bypoll from Ludhiana West assembly constituency. The AAP has retained the seat.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan administered his oath in Chandigarh.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora called Sanjeev Arora an honest person while expressing gratitude towards the voters for extending their support. He said that people had supported them since they had faith in AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"It is a matter of great joy that a very honest person, Sanjeev Arora, has become a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today. I thank the people of Ludhiana West. They have supported us by putting faith in Arvind Kejriwal's policies and Mann's work (as CM). They have supported Sanjeev Arora because of his decency. Many thanks to the public, workers and everyone," Punjab AAP chief told ANI.

He added, "Any person found involved in corruption or drug business will not be spared; action will be taken (against them)."With Sanjeev Arora winning the Ludhiana West by-election in Punjab, the party's Rajya Sabha seat has now become vacant, and the party is yet to decide on a candidate for the same.

Speaking to ANI, Arora said that Kejriwal has already said that the party will take a decision on this matter.

"I don't know anything about this (who will go to the Rajya Sabha), our national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has said that the party will take a decision on this," Arora told ANI.

Arora won the Ludhiana West assembly seat by-election by a margin of 10,637 votes, garnering 35,179 votes in total.

The Ludhiana (west) assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi. The AAP fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, while the Congress had fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had fielded Parupkar Singh Ghumman. (ANI)

