Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Members of the All Assam Student Union (AASU) on Tuesday held a protest in Guwahati over the recent hike in vegetable prices in the state.

AASU members were seen protesting with garlands made of potatoes, onions, and other vegetables, saying that the inability to control the prices was a failure of the state government.

"In the last few weeks, the price of common foods like rice, dal, oil, and some vegetables have become so expensive that common people are unable to afford them, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The supply department of the Assam government is a total failure," the Advisor of AASU told ANI.

"We are protesting here to demand the reduction of the price of basic foods like rice, dal, oil, etc. The government has been unsuccessful in controlling the syndicate that controls the market prices," he said.

"This Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government does not care about the people at all. If they did, they would make sure that prices do not increase so much while people are already suffering," he added. (ANI)

