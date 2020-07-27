New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 6,940 entries were received across 8 categories identified for the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The ministry said that entries include 3,939 from individuals and about 3,001 from organizations and companies.

Also Read | BJP Appoints Somu Veerraju as President of Party's Andhra Pradesh Unit: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

"AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by PM Modi on 4th of July has seen a very enthusiastic response from tech entrepreneurs and startups from across country; a total of 6940 entries received across the 8 categories identified," Ministry of Electronics and IT stated in a release.

"These include 3,939 from individuals and about 3001 from organizations and companies. Amongst those received from Individuals, around 1757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2182 are under development. For the Apps submitted by organizations, 1742 Apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1259 are under development," it said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

1,142 apps were submitted under Business category, 901 under Health & Wellness, 1,062 under e-Learning, 1,155 under Social Networking,326 under Games, 662 under Office and Work from Home, 237 under News and 320 under Entertainment.

"Around 1135 Apps have been submitted under the other category. Around 271 of these Apps have more than 100,000 downloads with 89 of the Apps having million-plus downloads," the ministry said.

The Ministry further said that the applicants are from all over the country including remote and small towns.

"This shows the talent that exists in our country and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian Tech Developers, Entrepreneurs and companies to build for India at a scale, that is unparalleled anywhere in the World. The true challenge will be to identify the Apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy to use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the App. Screening Committees have already began scrutinising the Apps on various parameters," it said.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App ecosystem has the potential to unlock value for the Indian tech Startups and help them get a pie of the multi trillion-dollar app economy, the ministry said.

"Just the top 3 companies with maximum downloads of Apps, this year have a total market cap of almost 2 trillion $s and are growing very fast," read the release.

Express his happiness, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "Total 6,940 entries have been received under the #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge. These include 3939 from individuals& about 3001 from organizations & companies in 8 categories. This tremendous participation is a sign that for India its time to UPLOAD the apps now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)