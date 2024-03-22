Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 22 (ANI): A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan, Sandoma Darlong, lost his life in a fatal bike accident on Thursday, police said.

As per the police, the accident occurred near Bagan School, located on Kurti Premtala Road, between Kadamtala and Churaibari Police Station in North Tripura.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 22, 2024.

Darlong, a resident of Dharmanagar, BaithangBari, was deputed on election duty under the jurisdiction of Churaibari Police Station, police said.

Superintendent of Police, North Tripura, Bhanupada Chakraborty, confirmed the incident. He stated, "The main cause of the dreadful accident is under investigation and the body of the deceased shall be handed over to his family members following post-mortem and official protocol."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Congress' List of Eight Nominees in Maharashtra for LS Polls.

The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)