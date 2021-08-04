Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, accused in a murder case in Agra and absconding for three years, was held on Wednesday following an encounter with the Noida police during which he suffered injuries, officials said.

The accused was intercepted by the officials of the Ecotech 3 police station after he appeared suspicious and fled the spot while opening gunfire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

"The man on a motorcycle was speeding towards the Milennium School when he was intercepted for questioning. He, however, fled by opening fire at the police party, but lost balance of the two-wheeler and fell down," he added.

"He still tried to escape by continuing to fire at the police team, but got hit by a bullet during a counter-strike. He was held and taken to a hospital for treatment," the officer said.

He said during initial interrogation, it came to light that the man, Sachin Chauhan, is an accused in a murder case lodged at the Saiyyan police station in Agra district in 2018. He was on the run ever since.

An illegal firearm, along with ammunition, was seized from his possession, while the stolen motorcycle he was riding was impounded, Chander said.

According to the officials, Chauhan carried a reward of Rs 15,000 on information leading to his arrest in Agra. Further proceedings are being carried out against him at the Ecotech 3 police station.

