Amaravati, Nov 2 (PTI): Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped to the 4,000-mark even as the state added 259 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

The latest bulletin said 354 infected persons recovered and five more succumbed in the state in 24 hours.

The gross positives now climbed to 20,66,929, recoveries to 20,48,505 and deaths 14,382.

The active caseload is 4,042.

Chittoor district added 48, Guntur 41, East Godavari 34, Krishna 29, Visakhapatnam 23, Srikakulam 22 and West Godavari 21 fresh cases. Of the remaining six districts, SPS Nellore added 15 and the remaining less than 10 each in a day.

Guntur reported two, Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari one fresh fatality each in a day.

