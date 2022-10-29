Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor and model Sherlyn Chopra in connection with a complaint she filed against director Sajid Khan, a police official said.

Chopra had a filed a complaint with Juhu police station on October 19 alleging "sexual and emotional harassment" at the hands of Khan some years ago.

She reached Juhu police station with her legal team during the day, the official added.

"Her three-page statement was recorded in which she demanded that an FIR be registered against Sajid Khan under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including molestation, attempt to rape, outraging modesty of women, etc. Police have assured they would summon Sajid Khan to record his statement," Chopra's lawyer Sohail Sharif said.

