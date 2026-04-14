Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening power infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Adani Electricity Mumbai Infrastructure Limited (AEMIL), a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), has commissioned a 1,000 megawatt (MW) highvoltage direct current (HVDC) transmission link between Kudus and Aarey.

The project, comprising a 30-kilometre (km) overhead line and a 50-km underground corridor, has been designed to operate within the constraints of a densely built urban environment. It also features the world's first compact HVDC substation, according to a release.

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Conceived in the aftermath of the October 2020 Mumbai blackout, which exposed vulnerabilities in the city's power supply, the project reflects a broader push to strengthen grid resilience and reliability.

At its core, the link enables Mumbai and the MMR to draw more electricity from outside the city, including renewable energy generated in other regions. While Mumbai is already connected to the national grid, the HVDC link enhances this connectivity by enabling more controlled, efficient, and higher-capacity power flows, particularly for renewable energy integration.

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For the MMR, one of India's most energy-intensive urban clusters, this marks a shift in how electricity is delivered. The additional 1,000 MW of capacity helps reduce reliance on in-city generation, improves grid resilience, and lowers the risk of large-scale outages, the release noted.

The development reflects AESL's broader focus on building modern transmission infrastructure to support India's growing renewable energy capacity. As demand rises in urban centres, integrating long-distance clean power into city grids is becoming critical to sustaining growth while meeting decarbonisation goals.

The project deployed Voltage Source Converter (VSC)-based HVDC technology. This enables faster and more precise control of power flows, improves voltage stability, and enhances grid reliability, particularly in space-constrained urban environments.

It also offers key operational benefits, including dynamic voltage support, reduced transmission losses over long distances, and black-start capability, enabling restoration of power without relying on an external source and allowing quicker recovery in the event of outages.

The Kudus-Aarey link is among the largest urban HVDC infeeds globally and is expected to significantly increase the share of power sourced from outside Mumbai, easing pressure on in-city generation and strengthening grid resilience as demand continues to grow across the MMR, the release stated.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, said, "With the commissioning of the Aarey-Kudus transmission line, Mumbai now has a modern power corridor capable of integrating large-scale renewable energy with high reliability. It is one of the fastest HVDC project ever commissioned which is powered by advanced VSC-based HVDC technology. The project enhances grid stability, decongests existing networks and strengthens the city's energy security. This marks a significant step towards a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Mumbai." (ANI)

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