New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah for allocating funds under the Border Area Development Program (BADP) for the construction of a road from Lalkup to Kakmari BSF Camp in Murshidabad, West Bengal stating it will help in "beefing up border vigil".

In his letter, Chowdhury wrote, "With reference to the subject cited above, I do like to seek your favour in realizing my long-cherished demand of the local people for the road which can bring about economic prosperity to the backward area of the district."

"The road between Lalkup Kakmari BSP Camp (Jalangi Murshidabad District) will further help in beefing up border vigil by our security forces given the porosity of the India Bangladesh border. You are earnestly requested to allocate funds under the 'Border Area Development Program' (B.A.D.P) so as to facilitate the construction of the important and strategic road," the Congress MP wrote.

"I hope you will take appropriate measures as early as may to do the needful and thus obliged," he added. (ANI)

