Mathura (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Taking a swipe on the Shankaracharya of Puri Peeth Swami Nischalananda Saraswati for his statement on the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, seer Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth here on Sunday demanded unconditional public apology from him.

"Through his filthy utterances, Nischalananda has virtually insulted 140 crore people who have elected Narendra Modi as the prime minister. The prime minister is now one of the most popular leaders in the world," Tirth said while talking to reporters.

Also Read | Cybersecurity Alert: Cybercriminals Find New Way To Access Google Accounts Without Password, Says CloudSEK Report.

The Shankaracharya of the Govardhana Peeth in Puri, one of the prominent Hindu seers in the country, had recently announced that he will not go for the January 22 consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Nischalanand had said that he will not attend the consecration ceremony "just for clapping", as Prime Minister Modi will perform the consecration ceremony.

Also Read | Pope Francis Baptises 16 Babies One by One in Annual Ceremony at the Sistine Chapel.

"It seems that in the grip of pride, he (Nishchalanand) has forgotten the basic ethics of Bhakti Shastra that says that a person in bhakti (mode) will not only clap, but will also dance," Tirth said.

History says that most of the ancient temples have been constructed by kings who are considered representatives of the people, the seer said, and added that the consecration ceremonies of these temples were also performed by kings.

In this case, the prime minister is representing the people, and therefore, it is appropriate that he is performing the consecration ceremony of in the new temple, the seer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)