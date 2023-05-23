Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Actor Aditya Singh Rajput who was found dead in his bathroom on Monday, was feeling unwell, and his death was allegedly due to falling in the bathroom, the Mumbai Police said.

The post-mortem of the deceased actor is underway after which the body will be handed over to his family for last rites.

The actor's mother also arrived at the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Oshiwara Police have recorded statements of three people in connection with the case; the actor's domestic help, a private doctor and a watchman.

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri. The actor was 32 years old. Aditya was found in the washroom of his apartment.

As per the police, the actor allegedly died after slipping and falling in the bathroom.

Rajput had two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, which may have been caused due to falling, the police said.

The servant told the police that Rajput was not feeling well for the last few days. He was having cough, cold and was also vomiting.

However, he also had a party on Sunday, but whether he had consumed anything in the party, will be found only after the post-mortem is completed.

According to the maid's statement, Rajput woke up at 11 am on Monday and had paratha for breakfast. After that, he got unwell and started vomiting continuously, and asked to make khichdi for him.

"Between 2:00-2:30 pm, Rajput went to the bathroom. His domestic help heard a loud fall and ran to see him. Aditya had fallen on the ground and had also sustained minor injuries," the police said.

According to the watchman's statement, he was called by the house help. He saw some tiles were broken in the bathroom. He went upstairs, picked up fainted Rajput, laid him on the bed, and then brought a doctor from a nearby hospital.

"Upon the suggestion of doctors, he was shifted to a hospital. Rajput's female friend and police were informed. Initially, he was taken to a private hospital, and then later was taken to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, where he was declared brought dead," the police said.

Rajput was working in the industry since the age of 17. He worked as a model, an actor, and in production. He was born and raised in Delhi but was originally from Uttarakhand. In films like 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara', he played the lead role.

He appeared in more than 125 advertisements in addition to films and television shows. He also took part in reality shows such as 'Splitsvilla 9'. Other TV shows in which he participated include 'Love', 'Ashiqui', 'Code Red', 'Aawaz Season 9', 'Bad Boy Season 4', and others. (ANI)

