Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for labourers and also a cover of Rs 2 lakh if they die in an accident or become physically disabled.

Adityanath announced the schemes on Labour Day while virtually interacting with labourers and labour organisations.

In a statement, he said the state government was committed to work for the welfare and upliftment of labourers through various schemes. PTI

