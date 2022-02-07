Mathura, Feb 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying while it was in power, money meant for widow pension or the differently abled was distributed among its office bearers.

He blamed the riots in Kosi Kalan, disturbances in Agra and Bulandshahr, and the massacre in Jawahar Bagh, in which even two police officers were killed, on the lack of safety and security, and rampant corruption during the previous SP regime.

"The money meant for widow pension or the disabled was distributed among office bearers of the Samajwadi Party," the chief minister alleged, addressing a public meeting in Tentigaon village of the Mant assembly constituency.

As opposed to this, the BJP government has given annual pension of Rs 12,000 to widows and the differently abled, he said.

Adityanath also introduced Rajesh Chaudhary, BJP candidate from the Mant assembly constituency.

Referring to the Kumbh, Adityanath said during the SP government, the Allahabad Kumbh was only known for mismanagement, whereas under the BJP rule, it has been recognised internationally for its efficient conduct.

According to the chief minister, the BJP government has renovated 700 temples and teerths during its five year in power.

The elections are being held at a time when the nation is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic but precious lives of people were saved by efficient management of the situation by the BJP government at the Centre, he added.

Free rations are being given to people hit by the pandemic, the chief minister said.

